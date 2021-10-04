BRATTLEBORO — Drafty windows? High fuel bills? You can get help with low-cost insulating window inserts, custom-built to fit your home’s windows. You’ll save money and the environment.
The deadline for ordering inserts is October 6.
When you sign up for inserts, local measurers come to your home and measure your windows, so your inserts will fit snugly and be easy to install. The assembling of the inserts takes place at a Community Build.
By teaching you one of the simple steps in the assembly, Community Build is able to keep the insert prices very low, just to cover materials. The Build will be held in the gym at Winston Prouty in Brattleboro from October 29 to November 2. You will come for one 4-hour shift for every three inserts you’ve ordered. The cost is typically between $30 and $60 per window insert, depending on size, and we can offer special pricing for low-income households.
This event is sponsored by the Guilford and Brattleboro Energy Committees. For more information and to sign up for inserts, go to windowdressers.org or call Nancy Detra at 802-779-1006.
Our thanks for equipment and expertise, offered by Window Dressers—a non-profit organization based in Rockland, Maine.