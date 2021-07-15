BRATTLEBORO — A local chef who prepared meals for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic has opened a brick-and-mortar market.
Nicole Reisman of Brattleboro has opened NCK Community Kitchen at 34 Elliot St. The specialty prepared food market is now open seven days a week, starting at 11 a.m. each day. Options include Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and fusion cuisines.
“I’m kinda just cooking whatever I want right now,” Reisman said. She said her dishes are inspired by the other countries where she has lived: Israel, London, Dubai, China and Thailand.
Patrons can purchase prepared meals to be heated up at home. Some meals can be enjoyed cold. Reisman also carries baguettes, pastries and retail products such as hot sauces.
Reisman came to Vermont to cook at the Four Columns Inn in Newfane. While out of work during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reisman cooked up to 700 free meals a week for area residents. Determined to continue cooking for the community, she has since collaborated with A Vermont Table in Brattleboro.
“Here’s the thing: I developed relationships with this community. I know who on Oak Street has so many kids, and what they eat and don’t eat. I know who is receiving chemo and needs food,” Reisman said. “When you’re aware and you develop these relationships, I can’t imagine anyone walking away from that.”
NCK Community Kitchen opens at 11 a.m. each day, and closes around 6, depending how many people come in.
More information can be found on the market’s Facebook page, @NCKCommunityKitchen.