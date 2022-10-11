BRATTLEBORO — Two Community Circle Dance meetings will be held on Oct. 16 and 30.
On Oct. 16, Community Circle Dance will meet from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at River Valley Aikido Studio, 11 Cottage St.
Dances will be taught by Doris Schload and friends. All dances will be taught from the beginning, and no partner is needed — all skill levels are welcome. Bring a mask and water.
On Oct. 30, Community Circle Dance will meet from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at River Valley Aikido Studio. Dances will be taught by Tai and Michael.
Donations are appreciated. For more information visit www.brattleborocircledance.org.