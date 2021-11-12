BRATTLEBORO -- There will be a pair of Community Circle Dances this month in Brattleboro.
The first is on Sunday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Aikido Studio, 11 Cottage St. in Brattleboro.
It will be led by Shaker and all dances will be taught. No partner is needed and all are welcome. Masks are required.
There will be a second event on Nov. 28 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., also at Aikido Studio. This session will be led by Diana Moore.
Donations appreciated. Information online at brattleborocircledance.org. or call Doris at 413-884-2413.