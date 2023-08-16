BRATTLEBORO — Sixty years after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963, poet and performer David Mills will present an hour-long dramatic presentation portraying Dr. King’s transformation from his early uncertainties about Civil Rights into the iconic figure he became.
The show highlights Dr. King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” “I Have a Dream,” “Promised Land,” “If I Had Sneezed,” and “Early Days.” Mills’ stirring presentation looks at the public figure and the private man.
Mills will visit the Main Reading Room of the Brooks Memorial Library at 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 for the event.
“It is always a special occasion when Mr. Mills presents here,” said Library Director Starr LaTronica. “We are delighted that he is able to return to Brooks Memorial Library to deepen our connection to this auspicious event.”
Community members who attended the original event 60 years ago are encouraged to share their stories by sending them to starr@brookslibraryvt.org.
The program is free and open to the public and is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290.