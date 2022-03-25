BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Area Jewish Community, Congregation Shir HeHarim announced the release of their community cookbook titled, "Song of the Mountains, Vol. 2, Favorite Family Recipes, Past & Present." The theme is about family and the memories which are brought to mind by the foods that were share.
Inside are one hundred recipes with some narratives and illustrations. Some recipes are of Sephardic, Eastern European and Middle Eastern origin and some are even suitable for specific holidays. Gluten free recipes are also included.
We are offering a pre-publication price of $22.50 for one book, $42 for two and $18 for each additional book.
Local pick up can be arranged by contacting Stephan Brandstatter at getmusic@sover.net, or have them shipped, $5 for one book and $2 for each additional book. Mail check payable to BAJC, c/o Stephan Brandstatter, 412 Western Avenue #2, Brattleboro, Vt., 05301.
PayPal is also accepted. Go to bajcvermont.org and click "Donate." Indicate what your purchase is for.