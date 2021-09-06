Community Fair auction

A hand-crafted mirror, framed in mahogany and walnut, by woodworker Nick Keil is part of the online silent auction for the Westminster West Community Fair.

 Provided photo
WESTMINSTER WEST -- Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Westminster West Community Fair has moved online, but a couple of the most popular features of the annual community event are still happening.

For starters, fair volunteers are offering curbside pick-up of a delicious chicken barbecue dinner on Saturday, Sept. 11, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., though orders must be placed in advance. The dinners are $15 apiece and include chicken, side dishes and vegetarian and gluten-free options. Lemonade and desserts are also available for $3.

Meals must be ordered by 9 p.m. on Wednesday, by filling out the form at westminsterwest.org/fair2021/.

In addition to the meal, the fair includes a silent auction that features 100 items, including a hand-crafted mirror, framed in mahogany and walnut, by woodworker Nick Keil; sterling silver jewelry by local artists; a solid maple twin bed; a Baldwin “Acrosonic” piano, with a bench; and gift certificates to several businesses in Windham County.

Bidding runs until 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, and information and the items for auction can be found at westminsterwest.org/auction-2021/.

The fair, which started in 1988, is a popular community event and fundraiser for the Congregational Church of Westminster West.