GUILFORD — The Community Harvest Swap will take place on October 2 at the Guilford Fairgrounds.
Trade your extra fruits and veggies, herbs, preserves, baked goods and crafts with your neighbors, and leave with plenty of new and exciting things to try and enjoy. Following the swap, Toni Kessler from West River Seeds will be leading a fall Seed-Saving Workshop, demonstrating threshing and winnowing of dry vegetable, herb, and flower seeds and processing seeds from tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers and other fruits.
This is a free event, but donations are welcome to support the work of Neighborhood Roots Food Collective, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to strengthen our local food system and improve access to healthy, locally grown food. Please register by Saturday, September 25 to celebrate the harvest season in the spirit of sharing and good fun! For more information and to sign up, go to: www.neighborhoodroots.org/harvestswap/.