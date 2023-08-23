BRATTLEBORO — To ensure the best turnout, Retreat Farm decided to move its Barn Raiser event to next Thursday.
"We know many of you are on vacation this week or joyously preparing for your kid's return to school," Kristin Sullivan, executive director, said in a newsletter sent out Wednesday. "And frankly, the weather also isn't looking great on Thursday so we don't want to chance it."
Sullivan said Retreat Farm staff have waited six years for renovation on the North Barn to start and want the community to come celebrate with them. The event also will coincide with the end of the Food Truck Round Up season, with the Peter Miles Band set to perform.
A community photo will be taken at 4:30 p.m. Attendees can have a personal portrait or group photo taken by Ezra Distler to celebrate the occasion or show their excitement by ringing a giant cowbell.
The North Barn will be a gathering space for the community. Construction starts this month and is anticipated to be completed in June 2024.
Retreat Farm said the "historic transformation" wouldn't be possible without bridge financing from Brattleboro Savings & Loan and funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, Northern Borders Regional Commission, Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, and a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.
The plan is to host events in the barn next summer. Retreat Farm is taking bookings for private events starting in September 2024.
This fall, Retreat Farm is working with HatchSpace to engage community members to help build 30 farm tables for the North Barn. The farm tables, designed by Tom Boddett and Lars Hasselblad Torres from HatchSpace, will be handcrafted by students from various school groups and anyone looking to develop woodworking skills.