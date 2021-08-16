BRATTLEBORO — The town of Brattleboro will host a meet and greet with new Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street.
The event will be this Wednesday, August 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. Drop by and get acquainted at an outdoor reception to welcome the newest member of the town of Brattleboro team.
Everyone is invited and refreshments will be served.
The program is free to all participants and the venue is accessible to people in wheelchairs. For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.