BRATTLEBORO — At Gallery Walk on Friday, organizers Teresa Savel and Anne Black will host "Community Love Weaving for Groundworks." Sponsored by St. Michael's Episcopal Church, this is, according to St. Michael's rector, The Rev. Mary Lindquist, a means of expressing support and caring for all in the Groundworks community.
Savel of Brattleboro is the founder of India's Marygold Village, a Brattleboro Sister Community. Also of Brattleboro, Black is a community psychologist; co-founder of the HEALS Program, an expressive arts initiative launched in 1989 to support grieving children and school communities; and founder in 2008 of the Warrior Connection to resolve losses, moral injuries and traumas of combat veterans and military sexual trauma survivors.
"The intent of the Community Love Weaving is two-fold," Black says: "One to create space giving individual community members a concrete and tangible way to express their love, their concern, and their healing wishes for those who work and reside at Groundworks, and two to gift the finished weaving to Groundworks so that it may serve as a visible reminder that we, as a community, stand with them in love, in acknowledgment of their tragic loss, and in deep gratitude for all the ways they continue to serve those in need."
Between 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday outside the south wall of Everyone's Books, "Each person is invited to select a piece of ribbon from a vast array of colors and designs. They silently infuse their ribbon with loving and healing wishes and then weave the ribbon into a 5'x7' frame of woven saplings. The more ribbons, the more powerful and beautiful," Black explains. The hope, she says, is that "the colorful weaving can then find its perfect home at Groundworks where it can help them (and us) remember as they continue the healing process that they are not alone and to serve as a tangible reminder that our love remains with them."
For more information, contact Teresa Savel teresasavel@yahoo.com.