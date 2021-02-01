WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River online community market is now open for weekly pre-orders.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, Feb. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
We have a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop on by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, please check out the Pay-It-Forward Program. Let’s keep this program going!
New to the market this week: organic local milk, booch baby kombucha, local homemade butter, Valentine’s butter cookies and Wren’s Grove Valentine’s Day crafts.
Our new vendor, Lion’s Tooth Holistic Kitchen, in Putney has sourdough biscuit topped chicken pot pie in glass pie dish (reheat at home), veggie-filled beef stew, heart-shaped peanut butter cups, and loose-leaf tea. Our featured item is their uplift and support tincture — a supportive and adaptive blend of rose, lemon balm, tulsi, and milky oat seed.
We also have seafood and fish to pre-order from a local, woman-owned small business. The seafood comes from a FDA-certified interstate seafood shipper in Cape May, N.J. All items are portioned, packaged and transported direct from the dockside processing facility to Southern Vermont on ice in a refrigerated vehicle. Our vendor is an experienced commercial fisherman and sushi expert, Captain Jeff Nace of Top Hat Seafood, headquartered in Cape May, New Jersey.
Pre-order seafood and fish for pick up on Saturday, February 13. Norwegian Salmon Filet (1 lb. $16). Norwegian Salmon Chowder Chunks, (1 lb. $16). South African Lobster Tails (4 oz. $10). 13/15 Jumbo Shrimp,Peeled & Deveined (Frozen 2 lb. $28). 15/21 Large Shrimp, Peeled & Deveined (Frozen 2 lb. $22). BEST QUALITY Jumbo Lump Crabmeat (1 lb. $32).
Our featured vendor this week is Wild Shepherd Farm in Athens. Wild Shepherd Farm a diversified grass-based family farm that strives to produce the highest quality vegetables, herbs, and meat for our community.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. We also offer a free delivery for high-risk customers.