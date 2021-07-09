Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

DUMMERSTON -- Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their 2nd Wednesday Dummerston Luncheon on July 14, with both in-house seating or a take-out meal available. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday evening to request a reserved seat inside or to order a take-out meal. The menu will include meatloaf and a meatless meatloaf option, mashed potato with brown gravy, summer squash and zucchini medley, with ice cream and homemade chocolate chip cookie for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger set is suggested.