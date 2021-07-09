DUMMERSTON -- Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their 2nd Wednesday Dummerston Luncheon on July 14, with both in-house seating or a take-out meal available. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday evening to request a reserved seat inside or to order a take-out meal. The menu will include meatloaf and a meatless meatloaf option, mashed potato with brown gravy, summer squash and zucchini medley, with ice cream and homemade chocolate chip cookie for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger set is suggested.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Water rushes over Old Jelly Mill Falls after a week of heavy rain on Friday, July 9, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A small group attends the first congregate dinner that was hosted by Brattleboro Senior Meals at the Gibson Aiken Center, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Brattleboro Senior Meals had to stop the congregate dinners 16 months ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a three-alarm structure fire at 2 Main Street on Tuesday, July 6, 2021
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
It was a rough go as Brattleboro’s Little League All-Star 12 Team lost 14-0 to Bennington during a home game at the Brattleboro Little League field on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
As the days get warmer, people head out to their favorite ice cream spots to enjoy a seasonal cool down treat as they try to escape the summer heat. Fast Eddie’s Restaurant and Ice Cream Shop, in Brattleboro, Vt., serves up a fresh scoop of ice cream to customers on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.