EAST DUMMERSTON
Senior Lunch: Senior Solutions/Evening Star Grange will present their 2nd Wednesday Senior Lunch this Wednesday with pick-up times between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. This is take-out only and reservations need to be made by phoning the Grange Hall (802-254-1138) by Tuesday by 4:30 p.m. so organizers will know how much food to prepare. Leave your name, phone number and number of meals you would like. The menu includes roast pork, mashed potato and gravy, marinated carrots and cabbage casserole, with apple sauce and gingerbread with real whipped cream for dessert. This is the only senior meal at this site in December. The next meal will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. These meals are open to all, just call for a reservation. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.