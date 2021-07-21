DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will serve their fourth Wednesday meal on Wednesday, July 28 with both in-house seating and take-out meals available. Inside serving is at noon. Take-out meals can be picked up starting at 11:30 a.m. Reservations for both in-house seating and take-out are requested so organizers have enough food for everyone. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, if possible. The menu will be: chicken pie, vegetarian option will be vegetable quiche; mashed potato and gravy; green beans, with bread pudding for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for those 59 and younger is suggested. Someone will be at the hall on Tuesday afternoon to answer questions if you have any.
