BELLOWS FALLS — There will be a First Friday Supper at First Baptist Church, 9 Church St., Bellows Falls, on Friday, July 2. Menu: Grilled chicken, homestyle baked beans, potato salad, green salad, dessert and veverage. Vegan and gluten-free options available. Serving 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Net proceeds to profit Friends of the Library. Take out available.