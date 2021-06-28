BELLOWS FALLS — There will be a First Friday Supper at First Baptist Church, 9 Church St., Bellows Falls, on Friday, July 2. Menu: Grilled chicken, homestyle baked beans, potato salad, green salad, dessert and veverage. Vegan and gluten-free options available. Serving 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Net proceeds to profit Friends of the Library. Take out available.
Videos
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Dick DeGray waters the flowers in Pliny Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., using his new water truck on Friday, June 25, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Staff members from the Windham Central Supervisory Union learn how to operate a challenge course that High-5 set up at the campus of Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, in Townshend, Vt., on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
People listen to organ music being played after receiving a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shot during a vaccination clinic hosted by Epsilon Spires but administered by Brattleboro Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.