Senior Lunch
Dummerston — Evening Star Grange & Senior Solutions present their take-out Only senior lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 10 with pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling the grange at 254-1138 and leaving your name, the number of meals you wish and your telephone number, preferably by Tuesday afternoon so we have an idea of how much food to prepare. Menu is: Turkey pie with biscuits, mashed potato, corn pudding, and marinated carrots. The vegetarian option will be vegetarian beef pie with biscuit. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for those under 60 is suggested. This meal is open to those under 60 if desired. We hope the weather cooperates!