DUMMERSTON — Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions present their 4th Wednesday take-out only senior lunch on Wednesday, Feb. 24, with pick-up times between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 pm. The menu will included pulled pork on a bun, regular and vegetarian baked beans, tortellini with cheese sauce as the vegetarian option, cole slaw and bread pudding for dessert. Reservations are requested by noon on Tuesday if possible, certainly by Tuesday evening so we know how much food to prepare. Call the Grange at 254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number and the number of meals you need. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for those under 50 is suggested. Someone will be there on Tuesday afternoon if you have questions.