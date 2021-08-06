DUMMERSTON -- There will be two special meals offered at Evening Star Grange this coming week.
Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will present their second Wednesday lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 11, with in-house serving at noon and take-out orders available beginning at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Reservations for either are requested and can be called to the Grange at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. if possible so organizers know how much food to prepare. The menu will consist of both meat or veggie lasagna, tossed green salad, garlic bread and a lemon/blueberry dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for those 59 and younger is suggested. Someone will be at the hall from noon on on Tuesday if you have questions.
Evening Star Grange will sponsor the annual Peach Shortcake Supper on Saturday, August 14, with take-out pick-up time from 4:30 to 6 p.m. While all meals will be put up as take-out, if you wish to bring it inside and sit, you may. Plastic ware, coffee and iced tea will be provided to those eating in house. The menu will consist of baked ham, mac & Grafton Cheddar Cheese, baked beans, summer squash casserole, marinated carrots and Peach Shortcake with homemade biscuit and real whipped cream. All tickets are $12. Reservations requested at 802-254-1138 (leave message with name, phone number and number of meals requested). Questions, call Carol at 802-254-2517 or the Grange (802-254-1138) on Aug. 13 or 14.