Senior Lunch
DUMMERSTON — The next Senior Solutions/Evening Star Grange senior meal will take place on Wednesday, March 10. This is a take-out only lunch, and may be picked up at the Grange in Dummerston Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The meal will be corned beef with cabbage, boiled potatoes, carrots and Irish soda bread. The vegetarian option is spinach and mushroom quiche with all of the vegetables, cooked in a vegetable broth. Dessert will be pistachio breeze. Reservations are requested by Tuesday at 5 p.m. to ensure we have enough food. Call the Grange at 254-1138 at any time to reserve your meal, by leaving the message of your name, telephone number and the number of meals you are requesting. If you have questions, someone will be at the hall on Tuesday from 1 to 5 p.m. or call 254-2517. A donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.