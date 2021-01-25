Senior lunch
Dummerston: Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will present their take-out only senior lunch on Wednesday, with pick-up of meals between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are necessary and may be made by calling the Grange at 254-1138 and leave your name, phone number and number of meals requested. Please make these reservations by Tuesday p.m. so we will know how much food to make. The menu will include baked ham, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, harvard beets with yellow cake with lemon sauce for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for those under 60 is suggested. Please wear your mask and social distance while picking up your meal.