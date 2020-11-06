DUMMERSTON
Wednesday Lunch: Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will serve their traditional 2nd Wednesday Lunch on Nov. 11 as a take-out only meal. Pick-up time is any time between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Chefs Larry and Sallie and crew will prepare a Thanksgiving meal consisting of roast turkey, with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetarian stuffed acorn squash, Harvard beets and green bean casserole, with pumpkin pie for dessert. Reservations need to be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 by Tuesday p.m. if at all possible so organizers know how much food to prepare. This is the only senior lunch in Dummerston in November. The next meal will be the Christmas lunch on Dec. 9. Suggested donations towards the cost of the food are $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks.