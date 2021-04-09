DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange present a take-out only Senior Lunch on Wednesday, April 14, with pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The menu will be stuffed shells with meat sauce or a vegetarian sauce, along with mixed vegetables, broccoli salad, garlic bread and a dessert to be determined. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number and number of meals you are requesting. Reserve by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday if possible, so organizers will know how much food to prepare. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.
Community Meals