DUMMERSTON -- Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions present their 4th Wednesday take-out only Senior Lunch on April 28, with pick-up time between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are requested by 5 pm on Tuesday, April 27, if at all possible, to allow adequate food to be prepared. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number and the number of meals you wish. The menu includes Chicken a la King over rice, vegetarian option is salmon loaf. Also, marinated carrots and pineapple-cherry crisp for dessert. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.