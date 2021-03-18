Take-Out Lunch
DUMMERSTON -- Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will be serving a Take-Out Only lunch on Wednesday, March 24, with pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wear your mask and social distance while waiting for your meal(s) to be delivered to you outside the hall. The menu will be: Meatloaf, mashed potato and gravy, vegetarian meatloaf with veggie gravy, scalloped onions, buttered green beans, bread and pineapple upside down cake for dessert. Reservations are requested by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, if possible. Call the Grange at 802-254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number and the number of meals you wish. A donation of $3 for those 60 and older and $4 for the younger folks is suggested. Thank you for your support.
Maple Supper
DUMMERSTON -- Evening Star Grange will be having a Take Out Only Maple Supper on Saturday, March 27, with pick-up time between 4:30 and 6 p.m. We will be using new local maple syrup! The menu will consist of: Baked ham with maple glaze; baked beans with maple syrup sweetening, potato salad, cole slaw and maple cake with maple frosting for dessert. Reservations are requested and can be made by calling the Grange Hall (802-254-1138) and leaving your name, telephone number and the number of meals requested by Friday so organizers will know how many to prepare food for. Saturday reservations may be honored until food runs out. All tickets are $10. Cash or personal check accepted at time of pick-up.
There is limited parking in front of the building or at the church or town offices across the street. Pickup is at the downstairs door (south side of building). Limited parking for handicapped folks is available on the south side of the building, remain in your car and someone will bring your meal to you. Those walking across the street, please remember to wear your mask and social distance while waiting for your meal. Thank you for supporting the Grange.