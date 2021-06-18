DUMMERSTON
Take-out lunch: Evening Star Grange and Senior Solutions will hold their last (we hope) strictly take-out senior lunch on Wednesday, June 23, with pick-up times from 11:30 to 1 p.m. To make a reservation, call the Grange at 254-1138 and leave your name, telephone number, your choice of sandwich (egg or ham salad) and the number of meals you wish. This week’s meal will be corn chowder, macaroni and tuna salad, ham salad or egg salad sandwich and a strawberry shortcake with real whipped cream for dessert. A donation of $3 for seniors 60 and over and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.
Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Sale: The Dummerston Congregational Church will once again this year offer a drive-thru only Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Sale in lieu of their annual supper on Saturday, June 26, with pick-up between 4 pm and 6 p.m. For sale will be a single biscuit serving of strawberry shortcake made with homemade biscuit, fresh native strawberries and real whipped cream ($7) or an entire wonderful strawberry shortcake which serves 8 people for $45. Preorders for the entire cake would be appreciated so that we make enough large cakes. Call 257-0544 to order the complete shortcake until noon on Saturday the 26th, or call the church kitchen at 802-579-1518 after 2:30 p.m. Last minute purchases will be honored until we run out. Come to Dummerston Center, get in line, and someone will take your order from the convenience of your car. Your dessert of choice will be brought to you, money exchanged, and you will quickly be on your way. Thank you for your support!