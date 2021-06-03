BELLOWS FALLS
First Friday dinners are back at The First Baptist Church, 9 Church St. Join us for a picnic on the lawn this Friday, June 4. Menu: BBQ hamburgers, sausage, sautéed onions and peppers, potato salad, pasta salad, garden salad, desserts and beverage. Suggested donation is $7 per adult. Serving 5 to 7 p.m. Net profits to benefit Greater Falls Connections.
DUMMERSTON
Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange presents their 2nd Wednesday Take-Out Only Senior Lunch on Wednesday, June 9, with pick-up times between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Dummerston Center Grange Hall.
The menu will consist of: Shepherd’s pie with a vegetarian Shepherd’s pie alternative, cole slaw, buttered broccoli and cauliflower mix, with a strawberry-rhubarb dessert. Reservations are requested by Tuesday at 5 p.m.; call 802-254-1138 and leave your name, phone number and the number of meals you would like. A donation of $3 for those 60 and above and $4 for the younger folks is suggested.