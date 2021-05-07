DUMMERSTON — Senior Solutions and Evening Star Grange will serve a take-out only luncheon on Wednesday, May 12, with pick-up times between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 pm.
Reservations are requested and we prefer to have them by Tuesday at 4:30, so we know how much food to prepare. Please call the Grange at 802-254-1128 at any time and leave your name, your telephone number and the number of meals you would like. Please wear a mask and socially distance while you are picking up the meal(s).
The menu will be roast pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn pudding, cabbage casserole, and apple spice cake for dessert. The meal is open to all, and a donation of $3 for those 60 and over and $4 for the younger crowd is suggested.