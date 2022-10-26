BRATTLEBORO — Join VT Rights & Democracy and the Brattleboro Just Cause Eviction working group for a community information meeting regarding a Just Cause Eviction ordinance in Brattleboro, at Epsilon Spires on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.
Hear from officials, housing experts and local activists about what Just Cause Eviction is, why it's needed, and what you can do to ensure tenant protections get onto the Brattleboro Town Meeting day ballot. There will also be a chance to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the meeting.
Speakers include Tom Proctor, Housing Justice Organizer with VT Rights & Democracy; State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser; Democratic candidate for Governor, Brenda Siegel (via zoom); and other guests. There will also be a special message from David Zuckerman, Democratic candidate for Lt Governor.
Epsilon Spires is located at 190 Main St. There will be refreshments and an opportunity to stay afterwards for further conversation and planning. There is an option to attend via Zoom, and the meeting will be broadcast on BCTV.
For more information visit https://www.mobilize.us/rightsdemocracy/event/533633/.