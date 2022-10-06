WESTMINSTER — A select group of community members who have "adopted a cottage" at Kurn Hattin Homes enjoys a special gathering every year. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual sponsor dinner and cottage visits were held on Sept. 15.
The program includes invitations to area businesses, clubs, and individuals to not only support the children's cottage residences but also, most importantly, visit and spend time with and get to know the children. The program has been deemed very successful, and there is a waiting list to join. Attending this year's event were individuals from Cota & Cota, Keene Elm-City Rotary, Mascoma Bank, Dave & Lisa Therrien, Savings Bank of Walpole, and Streeter Contractors, LLC.
Prior to a dinner at Kurn Hattin Homes, the guests and children engaged in get-to-know-you activities, followed by dessert and fun time at the cottages. Children told stories, danced, and even had the guests playing outdoors in push carts.