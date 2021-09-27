Brooks Library announces Design-A-Plate workshop
The Brooks Memorial Library announces their 40th annual Design-A-Plate workshop in a take-home format!
Starting October 1, stop by the Children’s Room at Brooks Memorial Library to pick up a Design-A-Plate packet. Create your drawings at home then return the packet to the library by 8 p.m. on October 13.
Choose between an 8-inch melamine plate, a 10-inch melamine plate or 12-ounce melamine bowl. To make this affordable to everyone in our community, this is a pay-what-you-can event. The suggested price is $6 per item. Please include payment when the completed drawings are returned to the library. Cash and checks made out to Brooks Memorial Library are accepted.
Plates and bowls will be ready for pickup by Thanksgiving. Design-A-Plate is great for all ages. For more information, please call the Children’s Room at 802-254-5290 x1210 or visit the website at brookslibraryvt.org/kids/DAP.
Advocacy center hosts second annual 5K
The Safe Place Child Advocacy Center will be hosting its second annual 5k run and fundraiser on October 2.
Join us either virtually or at the Harris Hill Ski Jump in Brattleboro to run the trails while supporting Windham County survivors of physical and sexual violence. Participation will enable our trauma support group for teen girls to continue as well as help us start a new group for caregivers. Both groups are incredibly important parts of our program as they support our families who are navigating the aftermath of sexual and physical violence.
To register for our Triumph Over Trauma event, please go to https://safeplace2021.itemorder.com/sale or visit our website at safeplacecac.net.
GUILFORD
Community harvest swap and seed workshop
The Community Harvest Swap will take place on October 2 at the Guilford Fairgrounds.
Trade your extra fruits and veggies, herbs, preserves, baked goods and crafts with your neighbors, and leave with plenty of new and exciting things to try and enjoy. Following the swap, Toni Kessler from West River Seeds will be leading a fall Seed-Saving Workshop, demonstrating threshing and winnowing of dry vegetable, herb, and flower seeds and processing seeds from tomatoes, zucchini, cucumbers and other fruits.
This is a free event, but donations are welcome to support the work of Neighborhood Roots Food Collective, a 501©(3) nonprofit working to strengthen our local food system and improve access to healthy, locally grown food. Please register by Saturday, September 25 to celebrate the harvest season in the spirit of sharing and good fun! For more information and to sign up, go to: www.neighborhoodroots.org/harvestswap/.
Embracing and maintaining wellness as winter comes
Join Certified Wellness Coach Carol Jones, from the comfort of home, on exploring ways to embrace and maintain wellness during the fall and winter months. A class will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. (via Zoom or phone) on consecutive Fridays beginning Oct. 8. Just as houses, vehicles and gardens need help adapting to the colder, shorter days, so does one’s body, mind, and spirit.
Carol Jean Jones is a graduate of the Wellness Coach Training Program at the Mayo Clinic. She has been working with clients around multiple aspects of their health since 2014. She collaborates with individuals in transforming their values and desires into action and lasting change over time. She lives in Bellows Falls.
To sign up for a Zoom invitation, contact programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the Library at 802-463-4270. These discussions are sponsored by the Rockingham Library and are free and open to the public.