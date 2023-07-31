JACKSONVILLE — Locals are invited to join the Community Substance Use Response and Voices of Hope from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, for a public conversation about substance use, at the Municipal Center at 2948 VT Route 100 S.
Attendees will explore and discuss what substance use addiction and abstinence are; how to support treatment and help prevent harmful substance use; why and how to meet people and promote harm reduction, and the importance of compassion and accountability.
Conversations about harmful substance use often involve pain, loss and negative judgments. Both organizations recognize this yet anticipate a conversation where everyone gives and receives dignity, where everyone is listened to, and where participants share without judgment, scapegoating, or blame.
Funding for CSUR is provided by the Vermont Department of Health Division of Substance Use. For more information, contact Voices Of Hope at voicesofhopevt@gmail.com.