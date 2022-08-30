BRATTLEBORO — Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance recently announced that The Richards Group has earned a 2022 Make More Happen Award, which recognizes the firm's volunteerism with Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley and commitment to making a positive community impact.
The award includes an initial $5,000 donation — with a chance to double the amount — that will directly benefit Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley, a nonprofit that promotes integrity and peace through a fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
Starting Thursday, the story of The Richards Group and Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley will be spotlighted on the official Make More Happen microsite at https://www.agentgiving.com/The-Richards-Group where supporters can vote to help the team reach their donation goal. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes — shares to social media and comments on their story — the donation will be increased to $10,000.
For many years, several members of The Richards Group have chosen to dedicate their time and efforts to the Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley. The Rotary provides college scholarships, shares philanthropic principles with students, provides winter coats to those in need, helps distribute holiday food baskets to those experiencing food insecurity, knits hats for cancer patients, and much more. The agency also attends weekly Rotary meetings, volunteers on a regular basis and sponsors events throughout the year benefiting the organization.
“The Rotary pours all their efforts and funds right back into our community in so many ways and The Richards Group is truly honored to support their mission,” said Jessica Kain, Personal Lines Account Manager for The Richards Group. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley with much needed funds to continue their impactful work.”
The $10,000 donation would help fund the Rotary Club of Deerfield Valley’s annual commitments such as supporting school youth programs, trade school scholarships, adaptive sports programs and the local Humane Society.
“It warms our hearts to see the endless dedication our agents have for their nonprofit partners through their volunteering, fundraising and overall awareness efforts,” said Deborah Bissell, Safeco Insurance Northeast Region Senior Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in Brattleboro and West Dover and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”
Throughout 2022, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select up to 37 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $370,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application and photos demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit.