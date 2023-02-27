MONTPELIER — Early childhood educators and after school programs looking for creative ways to support local farms and promote nutrition, food access, or culinary education for the children and families might be eligible for financial assistance.
The Farm to School and Early Childhood Program of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, will partially reimburse child care providers or after school programs for CSA or farm shares purchased from Vermont farms.
The maximum grant award for this funding opportunity is $1,000. The grants will reimburse programs for 70 to 80 percent of the cost of a CSA or farm share.
Examples of how grantees can use local food purchased through the CSA grant include serving CSA food in meals and snacks, sending them home with children or using them in cooking activities.
The request for application period is now. The application will open in WebGrants on March 10 and close on April 7 at noon. For more information, visit agriculture.vermont.gov/development/farm-school-early-childhood-and-institution/community-supported-agriculture-grants.