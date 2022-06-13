DUMMERSTON — Scores of volunteers helped out during the Dummerston School Community Work Day on May 14. Around 40 parents, community members and students helping spread wood chips, construct garden beds and fencing, and a host of other activities to contribute to the playground and outdoor renovation project. They have been fundraising as a school since last summer and volunteers have largely driven the many changes that have taken place.
Community volunteers help spruce up school playground area
- Submitted
- By Kelly Fletcher For Brattleboro Reformer
Leland & Gray Union High School celebrated the 34 students who make up the class of 2022 during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Twenty-four seniors were honored during Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School’s 2022 graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., holds a meet and greet in Keene, N.H., after filing papers for her reelection in Concord, N.H., on Friday, June 10, 2022.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Students at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., learn about where their food comes from during their Community Farm and Field Day on Friday, June 10, 2022.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
A group of locals with a French Canadian background have a tune session on the Creamery Bridge, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, June 9, 2022.