WESTMINSTER — The Compass School was recently designated as a Whole Child Certified school by Educate the Whole Child, a national educational advocacy group promoting holistic education. In a ceremony at the school on October 19, Chris Nye and Tom McGuire from Educate the Whole Child (EWC)presented the award to the school community.
Compass School is a state-approved grade 7-12 independent school in Westminster, serving families from towns in southeastern Vermont and adjoining towns in New Hampshire.
Tom McGuire, one of the leaders from EWC who made a number of observational visits to the school as part of the certification process, stated, “As an objective observer of some truly beautiful schools over several decades, my threshold to be deeply impressed by a school is high, but Compass School exceeded all expectations intellectually, pedagogically and spiritually.
“In my observations over several days, it became clear that the staff poured seamless energy into the learning environment for all grades to ensure that children entered classrooms resilient, calm, relaxed, and ready to enjoy learning. The learning environment evinces respect, joy, relevancy, social justice, gender equity and awareness of individual exceptionalities.”
Compass junior Cooper Lawrence, who is a student member of the Compass Board, accepted the award on behalf of the student body. “Thank you for recognizing our school. Compass is really a special and important place for so many students.”
Educate the Whole Child recognizes and connects a national network of schools that exemplify integrated, holistic education that not only teaches academic knowledge but also addresses social/emotional learning, transferable skills, health and wellness, personal development and community connection.
Compass director Eric Rhomberg celebrated this recognition.
“From our founding, Compass has been committed to a holistic approach to education, providing a rich variety of learning experiences for all students and attending to the development of a broad set of skills, helping students to not simply learn facts and pass their academic classes, but also to develop the broad knowledge, skills, and personal qualities to take ownership of their own learning and to become well developed people.
“We embed this big picture approach in virtually everything we do. Fostering an extraordinarily caring and supportive community of adults and children is our basis. Engaging in a varied palette of learning experiences — not only classes, but also activities such as trips, field work, service projects in our community, individually designed projects, visiting colleges, classes in mindfulness and communication skills, restorative justice, and other special programming — create the context for holistic learning. As we often say, learning does not always fit into 55-minute chunks...”
Information about Compass School is available at www.compass-school.org. Information about Educate the Whole Child is available at www.educatethewholechild.org.