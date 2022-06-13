WESTMINSTER — Compass School, a private, alternative school for students in grades 7-12 recently graduated 11 seniors.
- By Kelly Fletcher For Brattleboro Reformer
-
Leland & Gray Union High School celebrated the 34 students who make up the class of 2022 during their graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Twenty-four seniors were honored during Hinsdale, N.H., Middle High School’s 2022 graduation ceremony on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., holds a meet and greet in Keene, N.H., after filing papers for her reelection in Concord, N.H., on Friday, June 10, 2022.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
Students at NewBrook Elementary School, in Newfane, Vt., learn about where their food comes from during their Community Farm and Field Day on Friday, June 10, 2022.
- By Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
-
A group of locals with a French Canadian background have a tune session on the Creamery Bridge, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, June 9, 2022.