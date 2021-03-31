BRATTLEBORO — A new booklet, “Brattleboro is a Compassionate Town” is now available on the town’s website.
The booklet, put out by the town, the Chamber of Commerce, the Interfaith Leadership Alliance and Compassionate Brattleboro, summarizes the multiple compassion-related activities being undertaken in the Brattleboro area, includes a set of “Compassion Stories of the Month” and is illustrated with photographs from the Reformer.
The page on the town website devoted to Charter for Compassion-related activities, also includes film footage of the Community Conversations on Compassion, information on Unsung Hero Award recipients, and all of the monthly Compassion Stories. Information on Brattleboro’s sister communities will soon be included.
See brattleboro.org.
Special thanks is extended to Calista Carbonell of the town office who has creatively managed the website.