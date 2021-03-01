Our town of Olean, New York, which voted to become part of the Charter for Compassion in 2019 (with signatures from 300 students at Olean High School in addition to the adults), has been delighted to form a sister community relationship with Brattleboro, another Charter community. Olean is located in the southern part of New York state near the Pennsylvania border. Our two towns, about the same size, appear to have lots in common, including uncommon energy for compassion.
One additional incentive for developing this relationship was the expressed hope of Charter founder Karen Armstrong that Charter communities would interact with one another.
One of our important initiatives has been partnering with the Chautauqua Institution to present a Western New York regional conference entitled “Cultivating Compassion in your Community.” The conference, attended by most of the nonprofits in our area plus educational administrators, law enforcement personnel and the President of the City Council, served as a catalyst for community awareness and involvement. Follow-up seminars have been held on the topics of Aging in a Rural Community and Use of Software to Recruit, Match and Maintain Volunteers.
At the same time, we’ve been delighted to see multiple local organizations making efforts to manifest genuine compassion in our community. Here are some examples:
Golden Rule Art ProjectIn partnership with the Olean Public Library, the Olean Charter for Compassion offered free booklets and craft kits for children a few months ago on the subject of the Golden Rule. Families were encouraged to pick these up at the library and then return the children’s artwork later in the month. Part of the resulting art display is captured in the accompanying photograph.
Warm Hearts ProgramThis year also marked the 20th anniversary of the “Warm Hearts” program of the Olean Medical Group. The program involves the delivery of gift bags to seniors – bags containing healthy soups, fruits and puzzles.
Shoes and Snow ShovelingBlaze Maholic, a high school 10th grader, responded to a “life experience” project assignment by collecting new shoes for homeless persons at the local Genesis Homeless Shelter. With the help of a “Go Fund Me” page, Blaze filled six huge bags with shoes – some of them pretty stylish Van and Nike brands. Relatedly, our Olean Compassion group organized a High School Snow Shoveling program last winter in conjunction with the mayor, with high school kids shoveling the walks of elderly neighbors — and generating, in turn, beautiful notes of thanks from these couples to the mayor.
Help for Needy FamilyLaura Shafford and her children Tom, 13, and Marcia, 10 (not their actual names) were in serious need of help as the 2020 holiday season approached. According to one local official “they didn’t have anything.” They had been living in a rundown trailer until the heaters stopped working. A new place they finally found was close to empty.
When the word went out, more than 300 responses arrived in the next two days, and then folks began dropping off food, clothing, toys, a couch, chairs and beds. While the place is being fixed up, the family has been accommodated in the local shelter.
Staff from that shelter began helping Laura arrange for financial assistance. When asked about this, one active supporter responded, “I always say when we’re doing things for others, we’re building a mansion in heaven, a mansion, of course, open to everyone!”
The Race Unity CircleThis organization, created four years ago to address racial problems in the area and in the country, has been setting up well-attended Zoom sessions together with the Olean Public Library. These include discussions of timely books such as “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. The sessions, virtual at present, have successfully generated considerable positive energy on the issue of race, which the Race Unity Circle hopes to translate into tangible action.
Veggie WheelsThe non-profit Veggie Wheels was organized in 2015 with a grant from the county Health Department and with the mission of providing healthy food options to low-income people and families in Cattaraugus County. This initiative to promote fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables was, in part, designed to reduce the high incidence of diet-related health problems such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity in this county.
Volunteers pick up produce from participating local farms and transport them to low-income housing facilities in the area. Residents, in turn, are provided with a schedule of weekly deliveries. The residents line up with their shopping bags and make their selections, while volunteers answer questions and make suggestions about recipes. There are also weekly food preparation demonstrations with tasting samples provided. Veggie Wheels works closely with our local Meals on Wheels program, and our Charter group is about to initiate a program of weekly phone calls to Meals on Wheels recipients who are often socially isolated, and particularly so with the pandemic.
Compassionate Brattleboro has been keeping us well informed of its own initiative – many of which we have found genuinely inspiring. Our hope is to continue our active sharing, and, when COVID is behind us, to organize visits and joint programs.