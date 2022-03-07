BRATTLEBORO — The latest in a series of “Compassion in Common” active/non-judgmental listening sessions organized by Compassionate Brattleboro took place on Sunday Feb. 6.
When Compassionate Brattleboro (formed when the town voted overwhelmingly to become part of the international Charter for Compassion) presented its most recent annual report to the Select Board, the issue which received the most attention was “non-judgmental listening,” recognizing the serious divisiveness existing in our country, even in our area, on major social and political issues. This initiative, labeled “Compassion in Common,” has become a priority for Compassionate Brattleboro, understanding that, regardless of the positions individuals or groups take on particular issues, most share a belief in the value of compassion.
Nine persons, ranging in age from 20 to 80, participated in the lively conversation focusing on three specific questions posed to the group by facilitator Miriam Dror:
What do you feel is the best path forward to address the ongoing pandemic, and what role do you support, if any, for local, state and federal government mandates such as masks and vaccines?
What in your personal life experiences helps to form your opinion on this?
Would you or have you favored government mandates in other circumstances and, if so, what might they be?
Following the remarkable discussion, one participant spoke glowingly about the value of listening to viewpoints and ideas she hadn’t earlier considered. Another participant spoke about a new respect for differing points of view. A third noted the value of being able to step outside of our own personal perspectives on a such an issue — and what a relief it was to be able to talk about such a topic “without having to dance around eggshells.”
The success of these sessions has led Compassionate Brattleboro to consider an expansion of these facilitated active listening conversations in the Brattleboro area, focusing on such active issues as the social, emotional and spiritual effects of the pandemic, and the admission and treatment of refugees in our country and in our community.
The training of facilitators for such conversations also is being considered.
Persons interested in participating in or helping to organize such sessions — or in undergoing facilitation training — should email their interest to compassionstory@gmail.com.