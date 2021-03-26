Inching up Main Street in my car, as the traffic begins to clear after the train leaves the Brattleboro station, I’m heading to the light at Main and Flat Street. Out of the corner of my eye I see him slowly crossing Flat Street going south, a diminutive elder, dressed in shades of brown, bent over a wooden cane, a large silver beard covers most of his face, no mask. The next time I glance, he is bent over the uncleared mountain of snow that he must traverse to reach the sidewalk after crossing the street. Still I hardly notice, this unreal of scenes. Where is he going on this, the day after the falling of a foot and a half of snow on the town? I’m stalled at the light. My eyes are now tracing the sprite figure of a woman walking up Main Street going north. Suddenly the scene comes into focus. How did I not notice how long the elder stood facing the mound of snow blocking the sidewalk, helpless to navigate it? The masked woman approaches him. Silence, hush, for a mere moment it felt like the world stopped, or did I cease breathing at the sight of sacred simplicity. She takes his arm and gently leads him over the mound, onto the sidewalk and releases him. They part, she turns onto Flat Street, he all but vanishes from my view.
What is this I just witnessed? My heart melts with the simplicity of the gesture. For days, the vision of it lingers and continues to play with my heart. I think of what Malidoma Some’, an African Shaman, teaches about the appearance of spirits, angels from the spirit world inviting us to pay attention, wake up to what’s possible to learn about our interconnectedness in the vast scheme of life.
Here during our COVID separation, a woman, wearing her mask, and without hesitation takes the arm of the elder, stays close until he is on safe ground. They go on their separate ways, but now they are forever related, and me, my entire world is changed by this simple gesture of compassion.