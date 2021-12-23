This story continues the efforts of Compassionate Brattleboro to highlight organizations in our area carrying out caring and benevolent activities.
I wonder if George Washington (an independent), Abraham Lincoln (a Republican), or Franklin D. Roosevelt (a Democrat) would at all disagree with the following sentiment: “My people will abide in a peaceful habitation, in secure dwellings, and in quiet resting places.” Such a sentiment should not divide people along political lines. Yet, we live in a partisan age when access to affordable housing is a partisan issue. Without partisan rancor, I quoted above the prophet Isaiah (32:18) who articulated a divine, if not moral, intention for all to have access to affordable housing. Such a desire should not divide us along political lines.
What did Washington, who did not belong to a political party, say in his 1796 Farewell Address about our now polarized partisan governance?
"I have already intimated to you the danger of Parties in the State, with particular reference to the founding of them on Geographical discriminations. Let me now take a more comprehensive view, & warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the Spirit of Party, generally. […] It serves always to distract the Public Councils and enfeeble the Public Administration. It agitates the Community with ill-founded jealousies and false alarms, kindles the animosity of one part against another, foments occasionally riot & insurrection."
According to Ballotpedia, “Vermont has a divided government. The Republican Party controls the office of governor, while the Democratic Party controls the offices of attorney general, secretary of state, and both chambers of the state legislature.”
And yes, when it comes to affordable housing our state seems undecided and divided.
I am thankful that Vermont Interfaith Action, a religiously diverse body whose “mission is to create solutions to systemic issues that prevent our most vulnerable citizens from enjoying the quality of life God intends for us all” sought in the spirit of Isaiah to advocate to our Republican governor and our Democratic legislature to promulgate laws and policies that increase the availability of affordable housing in Vermont.
On Monday, November 15, Vermont Interfaith Action, led by Debbie Ingram, held a joint press conference in Montpelier and on the front lawn of Centre Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) in Brattleboro to speak to legislators of all parties. The faithful of Guilford Community Church, led by the Rev. Elisa Lucozzi and Fred Breunig, attended in a substantial number providing much needed solidarity.
In a statement delivered during the press conference, I stated:
Because our state, and in particular the beautiful town of Brattleboro, is in desperate need of affordable housing, we are thankful that this past April, Governor Phil Scott and his administration proposed a Housing Recovery Plan that designates $249 million in capital funding for housing as part of his Economic Recovery and Revitalization Plan. This investment would bring 5,000 new housing units to the market making it “the greatest investment in housing in the history of Vermont.” To this $249 million we say, “Yes!” Yet, as is often the case with plans, there is a “Yes, but…”. The “Yes, but…” to this plan is that the Vermont Legislature has thus far only approved $150 million. That is about $100 million short. Therefore, Vermont Interfaith Action urges the Legislature to approve the full amount proposed by Governor Scott.
In holding a joint press conference in Brattleboro advocating for the increased availability of affordable housing, Vermont Interfaith Action demonstrated that the Town of Brattleboro is committed to the principles expressed in the Charter for Compassion (2009), supports the collaboration of local individuals and organizations to promote those principles through a variety of public and private actions in our community, and remains mindful of the impacts of our actions not only in Brattleboro but upon people and places beyond our borders.