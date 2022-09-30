To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Brattleboro's sister community relationships, we're putting together, as our next Compassion Stories, a series of interviews with the seven Brattleboro area "ambassadors" to these sisters. This is the first.
The Cheyenne River Lakota community in South Dakota — Interview with Lise Sparrow
While many New England towns have sister communities, most of them are in Europe. By contrast, Brattleboro’s sisters are communities located in Haiti, El Salvador, Kenya and India, plus two Native American communities and a community in New York state linked with Brattleboro through the Charter for Compassion. The fifth anniversary of these sister community relationships is being celebrated by a series of interviews with the Brattleboro “ambassadors” to these communities. This is the first.
Who has been representing our Cheyenne River sister community, and what has been their primary message of late?
No one person speaks for the Cheyenne River Lakota Community in La Plant, South Dakota, but, one by one, the fruits of efforts and advocacy have become visible as a compassionate community of support for the Simply Smiles Children’s Village. Madonna Thunder Hawk, Oohenumpa Lakota / Ihanktowan Dakota Elder, along with four other grandmothers hold the vision and tribal connections, expressing it with these words: Our “eyes are opened wide to how many children we are losing. Our people don’t need another program; we need family.”
In other words, the children that previously would be sent to homes off the reservation to live with people unfamiliar with Lakota culture, will now stay in the community where their families and elders live and have lived for generations. This local placing of children enhances the chances of visits and reunification and the beautiful site is a source of pride for the poorest community on the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation. Where, just three years ago, Brattleboro teens watched the first bulldozers break ground, now stand three homes for children alongside a clinic and homes for the care providers.
What has been the nature of Brattleboro’s collaboration with this community?
The fun and solace provided for a few short weeks each summer for over 10 years by Brattleboro’s and other compassion-driven youth have been replaced by collaborations with the local school and a year-round program of activities meant to build up indigenous identity and memory. This means that, in addition to providing safe homes where children will live, a trained mental health professional also provides foster parents and the children access to therapeutic support rooted in cultural understanding and traditional Lakota practices of child rearing. Being in nature, storytelling, planting, making music, beading, dancing, horseback riding, and other Lakota-centered approaches promote badly needed healing. The Circle of Courage, “a model of positive youth development based on the universal principle that, to be emotionally healthy, all youth need a sense of belonging, mastery, independence, and generosity” is the foundation of the effort.
How have these homes been built and staffed?
It’s about family, volunteers and skilled professionals. Marcella Gilbert, Madonna’s daughter, and Phillip Gullikson, Marcella’s husband, have built the community concretely and spiritually. Phillip has worked with Simply Smiles as the local contractor, organizing local volunteers and skilled workers to work side by side and Marcella holds the vision for hiring Lakota care-givers who have become the anchor for the homes. Now 18 children who would otherwise have left homeland and family are living in the heart of the small community. A gas station and grocery have come since the builders arrived and the community center once run by Simply Smiles, a Connecticut based non-profit, is now run by the tribal leaders.
How do the children in the Cheyenne River community deal with the history of oppression which their ancestors had to endure?
Lakota activist and artist, Frank Waln, when speaking to the children of Cheyenne River, reminded them that they are the survivors. That just to be alive today, they had to be strong, and smart, and resilient. That he was inspired – by them, finally break a generations-long cycle of suffering and dependence. They “will become strong Lakota men and women. They will have vision and confidence. They will be leaders.”
What’s the long-term expectation of this sister community relationship?
While direct support from Brattleboro has had to come from donations during the pandemic, relationships which will last a lifetime endure as local teens stay connected with Lakota teens and local adults still share communication with the elders and pass through life’s meaningful transitions together, if only from afar for now.
For more information contact simplysmiles.org.