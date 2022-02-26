With Brattleboro voting overwhelmingly to become part of the international Charter for Compassion, the Reformer and The Commons have agreed to publish a “Compassion Story of the Month.” This is the 56th. Information on submissions from Brattleboro area residents is offered below.
This story continues the series seeking to highlight compassionate activities underway in our area.
Last week, two tiny goats arrived at VINE Sanctuary (animal rescue service based in Springfield, Vt.) after a long and arduous series of misfortunes. The first to greet the frightened newcomers was a sanctuary volunteer called Domino, who said hello before they even stepped out of the van and then accompanied them as they toured the grounds, assuring them that everything would be OK.
Domino is an alpaca who came to the sanctuary along with his father and brother after the Christmas tree farm where they had been a petting zoo attraction went out of business. Before that, Domino’s father Avalon was used as a “prize stud” for the wool industry until testicular cancer caused by that exploitation of his body nearly killed him.
People often talk as if compassion were a human characteristic. Indeed, the word “humane” suggests that to behave compassionately is to be especially human. If other animals were to weigh in on the question, “compassionate” seems unlikely to be the word they would choose to describe our species. Indeed, projects like Compassionate Brattleboro exist in order to counter the callousness that seems to be the norm for so many.
As an antidote to the presumption that humans are uniquely compassionate, we nominate Domino, who consistently demonstrates empathy and care for others, regardless of species.
Several years ago, a young ewe named Shadow arrived at the sanctuary after witnessing the murder of the woman who originally had rescued her. We can only guess how shocking that event must have been. Unsurprisingly, Shadow was timid, scared, and seemingly dazed when she stepped out of the trailer onto the sanctuary grounds. She looked around, not knowing what to do. A group of sheep stood nearby, but she didn’t seem to know how to approach them.
Seeing her distress, Domino walked up to Shadow and gently stretched his neck out to greet her, inviting her into the sanctuary community. They became fast friends, and Shadow soon joined Domino and Val, a potbelly pig who had herself been soothed by the friendly alpaca, in a motley trio.
Shadow has since become a volunteer herself, gladly greeting visitors and newcomers. Last year, she welcomed a trio of lambs saved from Easter slaughter, helping them in the same way that Domino had helped her. Shadow also offers care to humans: On a day when we had to euthanize a beloved elder cow, she went around the barn, comforting each staff member in turn.
When Domino looks into your eyes, it feels as though he can see into your very soul and does not judge you. Instead, his eyes, full of curiosity and care, ask questions: Who are you? How are you feeling? What do you need?
Domino knows when to offer a place of refuge within his orbit and when to offer compassion from afar. He always seems to know what to do! When people with cognitive or psychiatric disabilities visit, they often find comfort in his company.
Domino is one of a kind, literally. If he were human, we would call him “neuro-diverse,” because he has seizures and clearly sees the world differently than other alpacas. People who are themselves autistic or otherwise not neurotypical seem to feel a special bond with him.
Domino has friends of all species and is always curious to meet anyone new. He is the one you want around on a bad day or when you’re scared. He’ll help you through a tough time with grace and wisdom. The world would be a much more compassionate place if we could all be a little more like Domino.
VINE Sanctuary is an LGBTQ-led farmed animal sanctuary in Vermont that works for social and environmental justice as well as for animal liberation. More than 700 animals live at the sanctuary, co-creating a unique multi-species community. Learn more at vinesanctuary.org.