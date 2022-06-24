Rick Gordon, former Director of the Compass School, was an active participant in Compassionate Brattleboro’s School Kindness Initiative, culminating in a report to the Windham Southeast School District School Board and Superintendent. The report, an organized collection of recommendations based on kindness undertakings in the district’s schools, includes stories such as this one. (For a copy of the Report, write to compassionstory@gmail.com) With Brattleboro voting overwhelmingly to become part of the international Charter for Compassion, the Reformer and The Commons have agreed to publish a “Compassion Story of the Month.” This is the 60th. Submissions, from Brattleboro area residents, for future publication, not to exceed 650 words, should be emailed to: compassionstory@gmail.com or mailed to: Compassion Story of the Month, PO Box 50, Marlboro, VT 05344. Please include your name, address, phone number and email address. Earlier submitted stories will automatically be considered in subsequent months.