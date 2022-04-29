“If you have something to share…”
– The Spirit of Loaves and Fishes
Note: This continues Compassionate Brattleboro’s series of stories highlighting compassionate activities in our community.
Many years ago, I asked a senior county official to explain to me the rationale behind continuing to provide services for disadvantaged persons despite the chaos which so often characterized them. Her response – I’ll never forget it – was that, for generations, the culture here in Vermont has been that ‘if you have something to share, you do so; that this is what makes you a Vermonter whether you were born here or not;” and “that it is this very volunteer culture of compassion that makes Vermonters different.”
In my continued explorations of who actually does such sharing, I paid a visit to Loaves and Fishes, a community kitchen located at Centre Congregational Church. The staff seemed overly busy, so I put down my camera, microphone and notebook, put on an apron and, remembering the old Findhorn aphorism that “work is love in action,” I took the plunge.
That was a dozen years ago. Even back then, the work was led by the estimable Ruth Tilghman who coordinated a dozen volunteers, cooks, sous-chefs and delivery folks and served from 200 to 300 full meals twice a week, no questions asked. If you’re hungry, here’s a meal for you and yours.
That was in a pre-COVID yesterday when Loaves and Fishes was open to diners. Then, for essential hygiene reasons it closed, while the kitchen, with often skeleton staff, continued to deliver hot meals to venues including Hayes Court and Dalem Chalet, to the homeless staying in motels, to Groundworks, and to a walk-up window.
These days, Loaves and Fishes has begun serving Halal meals to Afghan refugees temporarily resident at SIT. A few indicated that this food was lacking spice and ‘not oily enough.’ Accordingly, an Afghan adult and child were asked to go down to the kitchen and help us figure out the best spicing and the best levels of cooking oil.
And, not surprisingly, there have been other challenges. Even when equipped with a 6-top commercial BTU Vulcan stove, a commercial oven and a 20-shelve Vulcan convection oven, it is quite the challenge to prepare this much food in a short time. (And imagine making 30 Thanksgiving spreads, each for 12 people, or 360 dinners, all in a few hours!)
Those hours usually begin at 6 a.m., with the mainline cooks arriving at 6:30, the sous-chefs at 9 a.m. with meals available at 11 or 11:30 a.m., and clean up ‘til 1 p.m., come heat-wave or blizzard.
The kitchen is ‘in service’ on Tuesdays and Fridays, so do stop by to learn more – or come and help with the stocking on Mondays and Wednesdays. Would suit any person of good cheer and good will. After all, we’re Vermonters.