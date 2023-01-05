BRATTLEBORO — While many New England towns have sister communities, most are in Europe. By contrast, Brattleboro’s sisters are communities located in Haiti, El Salvador, Kenya and India, plus two Native American communities and a community in New York state linked with Brattleboro through the Charter for Compassion. The fifth anniversary of these sister community relationships is being celebrated by a series of interviews with the Brattleboro “ambassadors” to these communities. This interview with Lise Sparrow is the fourth.
How did this relationship begin?
It all began with a friendship and a connection to the School for International Training. Wangari Maathai, the founder of the Green Belt Movement in Kenya, was a friend of an SIT Board member, Mary Davidson. In 2004, Mary suggested that Wangari might want to visit the church I was pastoring. She visited our Guilford Church a few times in the years following and made a big impression on the children. She was a dynamic storyteller, and she had a deep passion for the Earth. She would tell us of the streams near her home where she would play as a child and of the Mgumu trees, which were sacred to each village. These trees would draw water from deep within the Earth and ensure that Kenyan people had water. Tragically, many of these trees had been cut down by the colonizers intent on planting tea and coffee, leaving the indigenous people without the land and the water on which they depended for kindling and for crops. She was sent to the United States to study and returned determined to turn the tide of this decimation by replanting trees and encouraging civic engagement. She was, accordingly, imprisoned and beaten, but ultimately was recognized and gained a seat in the Kenyan Parliament. In 2009 she was awarded the Noble Peace Prize. Two years later, she died of cancer, the result of those beatings.
You can imagine how her stories impressed the children and the congregation, which became more and more committed to supporting her and the Green Belt Movement. As the children of the church grew a little older, they were determined to visit Kenya - and specifically Wangari's community Kaiguchu, and they and the Guilford Community Church worked for years to raise funds for their first trip.
Did they succeed?
In fact, this group of what were then teens was remarkable. Ultimately 22 of them, plus a few of us adults, traveled to her home province in 2013. Since then, more than 40 individuals from Brattleboro have been to Kaiguchu through the Brattleboro Interfaith Youth Group on six different service trips. All of this started with the young children meeting Wangari.
Current activities in our sister community
From the very beginning, we have partnered with Lawrence Kabuthi and a group of young people from Kaiguchu. When we first met Lawrence, he was the leader of the community's Green Belt Movement Cultural Group. They were young people Wangari had encouraged to learn and teach indigenous dances and music. This also provided young people there with an opportunity to connect and interact in those hardest times in Kenya. Many had been orphaned by the HIV AIDS epidemic and had little education or capacity to earn money.
Over the years, the Guilford Community Church has helped support them with food and school fees. Other faith communities and individuals joined in, participating in service trips and donating to the group's efforts. Many of those we supported are now town leaders who are actively encouraging the next generation of cultural and environmental leaders.
Help from the Brattleboro community
Our greatest satisfaction has been helping build a secondary school in conjunction with the organization, Crossing Thresholds. There are now about 180 students who would not otherwise be able to attend secondary school, and the school will soon be expanding further through support from other organizations.
The long-term connection between Brattleboro and Kaiguchu
The fact that over 40 young people from our area have spent time in Kaiguchu, engaging in valuable activities and making friends across cultures is enormously promising. One idea taking root is a "green safari" with teens from the two communities traveling around the country, observing wildlife and planting trees.
And imagine this: Not long ago, we funded the purchase of cows to provide milk for the children and the building of sheds to house the cows. We learned afterward that each of the cows was given the name of someone in the Guilford community.
And the larger vision, of course, traces back to Wangari herself and her love for the Earth. When our teens and many others from our local faith communities traveled to New York and Washington D.C. to advocate for environmental justice and indigenous rights, the spirit of Wangari was very much alive.