Although we’re far from knowing what the COVID-19 pandemic has yet to offer us, it’s been a joyous respite in the past few months to see our downtown looking somewhat more like its lively, bustling self. But with pleasant weather and busy sidewalks, it’s inevitable that controversy will again surface on the subject of “panhandling.” In the many conversations I’ve had about this topic, it’s often struck me that the folks who are most vocal in their concerns often speak as if people experiencing poverty, homelessness, and perhaps mental health and substance abuse challenges are somehow a substantively different species from those who are fortunate enough to be at least a couple of paychecks, a family crisis, or a medical issue away from similar need. As with any group we choose to see as “other,” this lens creates a chasm that we’re more likely to fill with judgment than to bridge with compassion. An experience a few years ago brought this into focus for me in a very personal way.
On a January day following a stretch of treacherous weather, it cleared up enough that I ventured out to do some errands. I parked in a space on Flat Street directly across from Experienced Goods, and walked around to the passenger side to pull my bags of donations out of the back seat. It was obvious that the grassy area next to the car, which sloped sharply down to the street, was covered with ice, but I was in a rush, and made the bad decision to step down onto it anyway. Predictably, I slipped. My bags went flying, I could hear the glass objects in them smashing on the sidewalk, and my 70-something-year-old body ended up partly under the car. I don’t know how long it took me to haul myself out from under it, but I have a clear memory of watching the well-shod feet of several shoppers walking right by me without stopping. As I began dragging myself back onto the sidewalk to take inventory of my injuries (which were blessedly minor, but included a dramatically spurting split lip), I heard a voice cry out, “Hey, did that lady just fall?” I looked out (literally from under the car) to see two people, a young man and woman, peel off from the cluster of folks leaning on the wall of the Transportation Center, and run across the street.
With great concern and even tenderness, the pair proceeded to help me up, get me seated on the passenger side, and find napkins in the car to staunch the bleeding. Although I insisted I was okay, they repeatedly asked if I was sure they couldn’t call 911 for me. While I was recovering my wits, they gathered my broken donations as best they could. When I was sure I was ready, they helped me around to the driver’s seat, and waited until they were convinced I could safely drive the half mile home. As they started back across the street, I suddenly realized I hadn’t even offered them anything, and reached for my purse to do so – only to find that I had no cash. I called out my apologies, and the young man replied over his shoulder, “No problem, we’re glad you’re OK – we’ll catch you another time.”
I was too discombobulated in that moment to clearly register their faces (and my memory for faces, at this age, isn’t great to begin with), so I have no idea whether one or the other of these caring people did indeed “catch me another time.” I do know that ever since, anytime I’ve been approached for change on the street or near the kiosks in the Harmony Lot, I see their kindness reflected in the eyes beseeching mine. Sometimes I have cash to give and sometimes I don’t, but I am always newly mindful of the capacity for compassion that lies within us all.