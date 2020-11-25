BRATTLEBORO — The Compassionate Friends of Brattleboro, a national self-help organization for families that have had a child die, is still holding its monthly meetings every other Sunday of the month but now, of course, the group is meeting virtually.
The next meeting is this Sunday, Nov. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Contact Bev Miller if you would like to join in online. Meetings are for all families regardless of race, religious orientation, economic background, or the cause and age of the child at death, from pre-birth up.