BRATTLEBORO -- The Compassionate Friends (TCF) of Brattleboro, a national self-help organization for families that have had a child die, will hold its next monthly meeting Sunday, June 27, in person, outdoors (weather permitting) at 4:30 p.m. at The West Village Meetinghouse, 29 South St.
The Compassionate Friends of Brattleboro currently meets every other Sunday, one in-person, one online, to offer understanding, consolation and support to all parents and families who have endured the death of a child regardless of age and cause of death. If you or anyone you know could benefit from having the company of a group of people who have all endured this worst loss, contact Beverly for more information and/or to join the group. Immediate family members are welcome to attend, including adult siblings. Meetings are for all families regardless of race, religious orientation, economic background, or the cause and age of the child at death, from pre-birth up.